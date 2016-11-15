BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Perrigo, cuts share stake in Time Warner
* Takes share stake of 1.7 million shares in Perrigo Co Plc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Tanjung Offshore Bhd
* Unit enters sale and purchase agreement with megaxus resources sdn. For acquisition of 510,000 ordinary shares
* Deal for a total cash consideration of RM8 million Source (bit.ly/2fSkS8J) Further company coverage:
* Carl Icahn dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - sec filing