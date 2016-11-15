BRIEF-Sino Agro Food reports Q1 revenue $70.6 million
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $70.6 million
Nov 15 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd
* An application has been made for trading in its shares to resume from 9:00 a.m. On wednesday, 16 november 2016
* Has never received any investigation notice from u.s. Treasury's financial crimes enforcement network
* Noted certain media stating that us regulatory authority was investigating into co's best sunshine casino in saipan
* Noted certain media stating that us regulatory authority was investigating into co's best sunshine casino in saipan
* Group has implemented stringent internal control measures and has fully applied an anti-money laundering system
* Takes share stake of 1.7 million shares in Perrigo Co Plc - SEC filing