Nov 15 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd

* An application has been made for trading in its shares to resume from 9:00 a.m. On wednesday, 16 november 2016

* Has never received any investigation notice from u.s. Treasury's financial crimes enforcement network

* Noted certain media stating that us regulatory authority was investigating into co's best sunshine casino in saipan

* Group has implemented stringent internal control measures and has fully applied an anti-money laundering system