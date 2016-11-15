BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Beijing Properties Holdings Ltd :
* On 15 november 2016, joint venture company signed a loan agreement of RMB600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a] Further company coverage: