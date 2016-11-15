Nov 15 GAIL (India) Ltd

* GAIL (India) Ltd sept quarter net profit 9.25 billion rupees

* GAIL (India) Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 120.58 billion rupees

* GAIL (India) Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 9.21 billion rupees

* GAIL (India) Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 3.30 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 142.40 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the NSE Source text - (bit.ly/2fQl1Lj) Further company coverage: