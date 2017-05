Nov 15 Land & General Bhd :

* Proposes to acquire from Malaysia Land Properties Sdn Bhd entire equity interests in Primal Milestone Sdn Bhd for 128.47 mln rgt

* Announces proposed acquisitions of an aggregate amount amounting to 335.6 mln rgt from malaysia land properties sdn bhd