BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Rosbank :
* Says signed an agreement to provide 20 billion rouble ($306.33 million) credit for Magnit's retail network, Tander, until Aug. 1, 2017
* The financing has been provided for general corporate purposes Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.2900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a] Further company coverage: