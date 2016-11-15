Nov 15 Ecopetrol SA -

* Average production for Q3 of 2016 rose to 723 mboed, an increase of 3.9% compared to Q2 of 2016

* Net profit attributable to ecopetrol shareholders in Q3 rose to COP 229 billion

* Qtrly total sales COP$12.18 billion versus COP$13 billion