BRIEF-Jamba files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Ltd :
* Expected loss was mainly attributable to the decline of brand name production equipment business
* Group is expected to record a substantial net loss for six months ended 30 september 2016 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2eW0l25] Further company coverage:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing