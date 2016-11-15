BRIEF-Jamba files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* FY 2015/16 EBIT 39.4 million Danish crowns ($5.71 million) versus 25.7 million crowns year ago
* FY 2015/16 revenue 390.4 million crowns versus 334.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 7.25 crowns per 20 crowns share
* Sees 2016/17 growth in revenue of order of 20% and increase of 0-5% in pretax profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9061 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing