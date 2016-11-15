Nov 15 Gabriel Holding A/S :

* FY 2015/16 EBIT 39.4 million Danish crowns ($5.71 million) versus 25.7 million crowns year ago

* FY 2015/16 revenue 390.4 million crowns versus 334.8 million crowns year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 7.25 crowns per 20 crowns share

* Sees 2016/17 growth in revenue of order of 20% and increase of 0-5% in pretax profit