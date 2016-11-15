Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Niger Delta Avengers says elite strike team 03 struck Nembe 1, 2 and 3 truck line operated by Agip, Oando and Shell with supply capacity of 300,000 BPD to Bonny export terminal in Bayelsa state

* Niger Delta Avengers says determined to continue this war by all means necessary, until environment prevails for genuine dialogue and negotiations - website Source text: bit.ly/2fV6sGs