Nov 15 Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

* Sept-quarter net profit 25 million rupees

* Sept-quarter total income from operations 20.46 billion rupees

* Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 1.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.86 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fSf6Ur Further company coverage: