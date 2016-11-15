Nov 15 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc :

* Pluristem -following end of first fiscal quarter, signed binding term sheet for an investment of about $30 million by innovative medical management

* Pluristem - pluristem and innovative medical plan to enter into a definitive agreement no later than december 26, 2016

* Pluristem therapeutics inc says expect to begin enrolling for phase iii trial in critical limb ischemia during first half of 2017

* Pluristem -consulted with ema and preparing for pre-ind meeting with u.s. Fda on pivotal phase iii trial in recovery after surgery for hip fracture

* Pluristem -pursuant to term sheet, about 16.9 million shares of pluristem common stock will be sold at $1.77 per share, in addition to warrants

* Pluristem -anticipates being well capitalized to conduct clinical trials planned for initiation in coming quarters, as well as ongoing research and development efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: