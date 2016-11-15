BRIEF-Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
Nov 15 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc :
* Pluristem -following end of first fiscal quarter, signed binding term sheet for an investment of about $30 million by innovative medical management
* Pluristem - pluristem and innovative medical plan to enter into a definitive agreement no later than december 26, 2016
* Pluristem therapeutics inc says expect to begin enrolling for phase iii trial in critical limb ischemia during first half of 2017
* Pluristem -consulted with ema and preparing for pre-ind meeting with u.s. Fda on pivotal phase iii trial in recovery after surgery for hip fracture
* Pluristem -pursuant to term sheet, about 16.9 million shares of pluristem common stock will be sold at $1.77 per share, in addition to warrants
* Pluristem -anticipates being well capitalized to conduct clinical trials planned for initiation in coming quarters, as well as ongoing research and development efforts
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report