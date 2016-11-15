BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Remco Tourism Villages Construction :
* Nine-Month standalone net loss EGP 38.9 million versus net loss EGP 33.7 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2fQt2jh) Further company coverage:
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a] Further company coverage: