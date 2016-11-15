US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Easun Reyrolle Ltd :
* says appointed A Kamatchinathan as CFO effective November 14, 2016 in place of Raj H Eswaran who has demitted his office Source text (bit.ly/2fUV25x) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)