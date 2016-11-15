BRIEF-Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Hallador Energy Co
* Yorktown Energy Partners VII, L.P. advised co it distributed 1 million shares of Hallador common stock to general, limited partners
* After distribution, Yorktown VII will hold 1.9 million shares (about 6.5 pct of total outstanding shares) of Hallador common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report