BRIEF-Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
Nov 15 Rowan Companies Plc :
* Rowan companies plc - received notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc. Under terms of drilling contract for drillship rowan renaissance
* Rowan companies - expects to continue to be paid by repsol on monthly basis through original termination date of April 22, 2017
* Rowan Companies Plc - expects to continue to be paid by repsol on a monthly basis at a rate slightly below current standby rate
* Rowan Companies Plc - company plans to reduce manning and warm stack drillship in near term.
Rowan Companies Plc - notice of early termination from Repsol E&P USA Inc. is effective immediately
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report