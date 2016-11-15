Nov 15 Malibu Boats Inc

* Malibu boats unit entered into an engine supply agreement with General Motors

* Intends to continue to purchase engines from its two current suppliers for at least model years 2017 and 2018

* Engine supply agreement will expire on november 14, 2023

* Agreement to supply of engines to co for use in performance sports boats beginning as early as model year 2019 through model year 2023