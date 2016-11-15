BRIEF-Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
Nov 15 Malibu Boats Inc
* Malibu boats unit entered into an engine supply agreement with General Motors
* Intends to continue to purchase engines from its two current suppliers for at least model years 2017 and 2018
* Engine supply agreement will expire on november 14, 2023
Engine supply agreement will expire on november 14, 2023

Agreement to supply of engines to co for use in performance sports boats beginning as early as model year 2019 through model year 2023
Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report