US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Moil Ltd
* Verdict will help co reduce cost of production of ferro manganeseby appx. INR 4000 PMT
* Update-civil appeal no. 2464/2016(Moil Ltd v/s state of Madhya Pradesh & others-electricity duty case of ferro manganese plant at Balaghat)
* Expected that refund of about INR 200 million to accrue to co against payments made earlier , which will be adjusted against bills of coming periods Source text: bit.ly/2eBaExw Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)