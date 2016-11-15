Nov 15 Moil Ltd

* Verdict will help co reduce cost of production of ferro manganeseby appx. INR 4000 PMT

* Update-civil appeal no. 2464/2016(Moil Ltd v/s state of Madhya Pradesh & others-electricity duty case of ferro manganese plant at Balaghat)

* Expected that refund of about INR 200 million to accrue to co against payments made earlier , which will be adjusted against bills of coming periods