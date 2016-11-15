BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Ixonos Oyj :
* Has signed continuation agreement on cloud-based in-car store solution for Honda
* Initial agreement was signed in October 2014 and expanded to cover Russia September 2015 and Turkey October 2016
* Sharp Corp seeking a roughly 20% stake in Toshiba's memory business in a joint bid with Hon Hai Precision Industry - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: