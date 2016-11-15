Nov 15 Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd

* company entered into a placing agreement with arranger & bookrunner and joint bookrunner

* Deal for a aggregate principal amount up to hk$200 million

* bookrunners shall procure placees to use its best efforts to procure placees to subscribe for bonds

* Arranger & bookrunner Is Venture Smart Asia Limited, a co incorporated under laws of Hong Kong