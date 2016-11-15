Nov 15 Russia's Lukoil says:
* Raises $500 million in a 5-year unsecured loan at 3 month
LIBOR +3.0 percent to finance the development of the Gissar
group's gas condensate fields in Uzbekistan;
* Soyuzneftegaz Vostok Limited, a wholly-owned indirect
subsidiary of Lukoil, is the borrower under the loan;
* The loan is provided by the following consortium of
commercial banks: Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg S.A.
(Luxembourg), Natixis (France), Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Japan),
UniCredit S.p.A. (Italy), VTB Bank (Deutschland) AG (Germany),
ING Bank N.V. (The Netherlands), AO Raiffeisenbank (Russia) and
Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria);
