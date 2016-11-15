BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 M.P. Evans Group Plc :
* Offer rejection
* Rejection of revised offer from Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
* Says unanimously rejected offer on basis that it very substantially undervalues company, its unique position and its future growth potential
* Shareholders are strongly urged to take no action in relation to revised offer and not to sell their MP Evans shares
* Board of MP Evans has received financial advice from rothschild on revised offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co