* Offer rejection

* Rejection of revised offer from Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

* Says unanimously rejected offer on basis that it very substantially undervalues company, its unique position and its future growth potential

* Shareholders are strongly urged to take no action in relation to revised offer and not to sell their MP Evans shares

* Board of MP Evans has received financial advice from rothschild on revised offer