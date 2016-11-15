BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Ericsson :
* Says chosen by European commission for key utilities projects
* Says awarded two European Commission funded projects
* Says collaborating with its partners in the utilities sector and academia, Ericsson will undertake research using 5G technologies to solve the challenges faced by the utilities industry today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sharp Corp seeking a roughly 20% stake in Toshiba's memory business in a joint bid with Hon Hai Precision Industry - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: