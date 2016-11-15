Nov 15 Misonix Inc :

* Misonix Inc - company submitted a plan to regain compliance to NASDAQ on November 14, 2016

* Misonix reports receipt of deficiency letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

* Misonix Inc - under rules, company had until November 14, 2016 to submit a plan to NASDAQ to regain compliance