BRIEF-Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc - sec filing
Nov 15 Dis-chem Pharmacies IPO-DISPJ.J:
* Raised an aggregate amount of 4.38 bln rand through placement of 236.8 million Dis-Chem shares at 18.50 rand per share
* Dis-Chem shares placed on listing represent 27.5 pct of Dis-Chem's issued share capital
* Proceeds received from offer will be used for repurchase of Dis-Chem shares and repayment of existing indebtedness
* Says settlement date for offer will be Friday, Nov.18 2016, on which date shares will be listed on JSE under JSE share code: "DCP" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Paulson & Co Inc dissolves share stake in Activision Blizzard Inc - sec filing
May 15 Index provider MSCI announced Monday changes to its indexes as a result of its semi-annual market reclassification including the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index .