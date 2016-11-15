Nov 15 Dis-chem Pharmacies IPO-DISPJ.J:

* Raised an aggregate amount of 4.38 bln rand through placement of 236.8 million Dis-Chem shares at 18.50 rand per share

* Dis-Chem shares placed on listing represent 27.5 pct of Dis-Chem's issued share capital

* Proceeds received from offer will be used for repurchase of Dis-Chem shares and repayment of existing indebtedness

* Says settlement date for offer will be Friday, Nov.18 2016, on which date shares will be listed on JSE under JSE share code: "DCP"