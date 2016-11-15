BRIEF-OneREIT announces Q1 FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9 pct to 10.8 cents
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into subscription agreements with subscribers, which are independent third parties
* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from subscription will be approximately hk$1,014 million and hk$1,012 million, respectively
* Net proceeds from subscription are intended to be used for development of its photovoltaic power-related business
* Subscription price of hk$0.65 per subscription share
* Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, 1.56 billion new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.