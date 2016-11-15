Nov 15 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd

* Company entered into subscription agreements with subscribers, which are independent third parties

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from subscription will be approximately hk$1,014 million and hk$1,012 million, respectively

* Net proceeds from subscription are intended to be used for development of its photovoltaic power-related business

* Subscription price of hk$0.65 per subscription share

* Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue, 1.56 billion new shares