BRIEF-OneREIT announces Q1 FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9 pct to 10.8 cents
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd :
* Board of AEEI has approved a proposal to list its subsidiary, Premier Food & Fishing, subject to market conditions
* Should market conditions prove favourable, it is contemplated that listing will be completed in Q1 of 2017
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.