BRIEF-OneREIT announces Q1 FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9 pct to 10.8 cents
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 New World Development Co Ltd :
* Purchaser (unit of co) and vendor (unit of CTFE) entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Consideration for acquisition will be funded by internal resources and bank financing of NWS group
* Deal at a total consideration of hk$1.38 bln
* Unit agreed to purchase sale shares, representing 50% of entire issued share capital of nws transport services
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.