Nov 15 New World Development Co Ltd :

* Purchaser (unit of co) and vendor (unit of CTFE) entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Consideration for acquisition will be funded by internal resources and bank financing of NWS group

* Deal at a total consideration of hk$1.38 bln

* Unit agreed to purchase sale shares, representing 50% of entire issued share capital of nws transport services