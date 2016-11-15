BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Ebay Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co
Nov 15 Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd :
* Unit entered into MOA for acquisition of vessel at consideration of us$5.8 million; will fund deal with internal resources and/or borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.