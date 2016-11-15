BRIEF-OneREIT announces Q1 FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9 pct to 10.8 cents
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Synergis Holdings Ltd
* SP agreement is terminated with effect from date of deed of termination
* Says obligations and duties of synergis and purchaser under sp agreement are released
* Consider that termination of sp agreement have no material adverse impact on financial and operational position of synergis and hcgh, respectively
* Refers to announcement in relation to disposal of 51% interest in share capital of driven power management limited
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.