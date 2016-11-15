BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Ebay Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co
Nov 15 Abc Data SA :
* Acquires SPV Sail Sp. z o.o. which owns a controlling stake in S4E SA (81.3 percent)
* The final price for the stake in S4E will be calculated no later than by June 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.