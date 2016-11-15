BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez
* Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez to 19.9 million share from 22.9 million shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says on CNBC we are an exporter, we will keep globalizing
* General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says on CNBC I love where the company is going, can't buy enough of GE's shares
* General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says on CNBC "believe in trade deals, but don't need them"
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 109,800 shares in Citigroup Inc - sec filing