BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez
* Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Mondelez to 19.9 million share from 22.9 million shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae prices $1.03 billion multifamily dus remic (FNA 2016-M12) under its GeMS program
* All classes of FNA 2016-M12 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to full and timely payment of interest and principal
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 109,800 shares in Citigroup Inc - sec filing