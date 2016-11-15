BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 15 Container Corporation of India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 2.07 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 13.79 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 15.02 billion rupees Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago