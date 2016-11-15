Nov 15 Container Corporation of India Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 2.07 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 13.79 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 2.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 15.02 billion rupees Further company coverage: