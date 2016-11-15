BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Margarine Industries Ltd :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 revenue of 256.7 million rupees versus 267.1 million rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 group profit before tax of 3.4 million rupees versus 13.6 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2gd0inU Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
* Sharp Corp seeking a roughly 20% stake in Toshiba's memory business in a joint bid with Hon Hai Precision Industry - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: