BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Belle Mare Holding Ltd :
* Says declared final dividend of 0.80 rupees per share
* Says dividend will be paid on or about December 21, 2016. Source : bit.ly/2f0toEW Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co