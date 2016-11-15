BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Belle Mare Holding Ltd :
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 profit before taxation of 950.1 million rupees versus 23 million rupees year ago
* 9-month turnover of 28.6 million rupees versus 35.6 million rupees year ago
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co