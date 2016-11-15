BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Corecivic Inc -
* Corecivic extends contract for the McRae correctional facility
* Federal bureau of prisons exercised two-year renewal option at 1,978-bed, co-owned McRae correctional facility in McRae, Georgia
* Amendment and renewal of contract will not result in changes to previously issued forward-looking financial guidance
* Amended contract commences on Dec 1, 2016, provides for housing up to 1,724 federal inmates with fixed monthly payment for 1,633 beds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co