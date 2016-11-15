Nov 15 Hotelest Ltd :

* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 loss before taxation of 64.4 million rupees versus profit of 121.0 million rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 revenue of 2.54 billion rupees versus 2.67 billion rupees year ago

* Says group should achieve a positive result for 2016 Source : bit.ly/2fBKCH5 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)