BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd :
* Xiao Xiao be elected as Chairman and be appointed chief executive officer of company
* Resignation of Hao Jian Min as an executive director, chairman and chief executive officer Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2eBjCuI] Further company coverage:
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co