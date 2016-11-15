BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 International Company For Leasing Sae
* Q3 net profit EGP 28.1 million versus EGP 17 million year ago
* Q3 revenue EGP 270 million versus EGP 225.3 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2fVmmAI) Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co