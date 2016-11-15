BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Federal-mogul Holdings Corp -
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces extension of tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation at $9.25 per share in cash
* Tender offer extended to 12:00 midnight, New York city time, on December 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co