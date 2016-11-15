BRIEF-Banro posts qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Banro Corp- Q1 2017 consolidated cash costs of $776 per ounce
Nov 15 Kelso Technologies Inc :
* Kelso Technologies Inc says has entered an exclusive technology development agreement with G & J Technologies Inc
* Kelso Technologies -agreement gives co right to patent, market, manufacture, distribute & license all specialized technologies covered under agreement
* Kelso Technologies -production planning has commenced at company's production facilities in bonham, texas and sales are expected to commence in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banro Corp- Q1 2017 consolidated cash costs of $776 per ounce
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co