Nov 15 Kelso Technologies Inc :

* Kelso Technologies Inc says has entered an exclusive technology development agreement with G & J Technologies Inc

* Kelso Technologies -agreement gives co right to patent, market, manufacture, distribute & license all specialized technologies covered under agreement

* Kelso Technologies -production planning has commenced at company's production facilities in bonham, texas and sales are expected to commence in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: