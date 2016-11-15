BRIEF-OneREIT announces Q1 FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9 pct to 10.8 cents
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Navient Corp
* Amendment of transaction agreements for a Navient-sponsored securitization totaling $469 million of bonds backed by federally guaranteed student loans
* Amendment was effective as of Nov 14, 2016, and extended legal final maturity date to 2049 on A3 tranche of Navient Trust 2014-8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.