BRIEF-Banro posts qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Banro Corp- Q1 2017 consolidated cash costs of $776 per ounce
Nov 15 Itus Corp :
* Says expects to release preliminary data from its cchek biomarker study in coming weeks
* Itus Corp says will continue to accumulate, evaluate additional patient data, and perform such other testing as is necessary to begin regulatory approval process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banro Corp- Q1 2017 consolidated cash costs of $776 per ounce
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co