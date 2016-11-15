Nov 15 Twitter Inc

* Twitter Inc - Expanding mute function to include user's notifications

* Twitter says on enforcement, have retrained all support teams on policies and implemented an ongoing refresher program

* Twitter-Enabling users to mute keywords,phrases,entire conversations they don't want to see notifications about;rolling out to all users in coming days

* Twitter Inc updates on progress on addressing online abuse - Blog

* Says giving more direct way to report hateful conduct for yourself, or for others, whenever you see it happening.

* Twitter - Improved internal tools and systems in order to deal more effectively with "hateful conduct" when it's reported to us Source text: [bit.ly/2fVpQ6j] Further company coverage: