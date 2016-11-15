BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Ebay Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co
Nov 15 Ixonos Oyj :
* Says value of continuation agreement on cloud-based in-car store solution for Honda is more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million)
* Announced deal with Honda earlier on Tuesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.