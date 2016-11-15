Nov 15 Fitch Ratings:

* Fitch says European high yield bond markets may see a slowdown in issuance and refinancing activity following Donald Trump's election

* Diverging outlooks for funding market conditions suggest leveraged loan market to continue taking market share from European bond market in 2017

* European leveraged loans, CLOS securitisations likely to continue enjoying stable and low floating-rate benchmark policy-based rates for longer Source text: bit.ly/2fWeNtC