BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple, cuts share stake in Netflix
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Apple Inc of 1,400 shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Fitch Ratings:
* Fitch says European high yield bond markets may see a slowdown in issuance and refinancing activity following Donald Trump's election
* Diverging outlooks for funding market conditions suggest leveraged loan market to continue taking market share from European bond market in 2017
* European leveraged loans, CLOS securitisations likely to continue enjoying stable and low floating-rate benchmark policy-based rates for longer Source text: bit.ly/2fWeNtC
* Paulson & Co Inc takes share stake in Amazon of 5,500 shares - SEC filing