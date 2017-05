Nov 15 Masi Agricola SpA :

* Reports 9-month EBITDA 10.7 million euros ($11.48 million) versus 11 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net revenue 44.9 million euros versus 43.7 million euros a year ago

* Foresees drop in profitability for FY 2016 in line with drop in 9-month EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9322 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)