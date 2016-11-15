BRIEF-OneREIT announces Q1 FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9 pct to 10.8 cents
* OneREIT - FFO, adjusted per unit increased 2.9% to 10.8 cents for quarter ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Centum Investment Company Ltd :
* HY ended Sept 2016 group profit before tax of 2.76 billion shillings versus 2.25 billion shillings year ago
* HY group investment and other income 8.49 billion shillings; hy group basic eps 2.57 shillings
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion ValueAct Capital Management LP hedge fund by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.